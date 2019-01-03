A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit

Reazul Bashar, bdnews24.com
Published: 2019-01-03 02:26:17 BdST
Fast forward 47 years after the Liberation War to Wednesday, Hasina was pleasantly surprised at the Ganabhaban when the former Bangladesh Students’ Union leader Najma came to congratulate her on her re-election as prime minister.
Peers greeted Sheikh Hasina and Najma Shams with flowers after they were elected leaders of Eden College students' council in 1966.
As the curiosity of those present at the Ganabhaban grew after they saw Hasina and Najma hugging each other with big smile, the prime minister recalled that Najma was general secretary of the Eden College students’ council when Hasina was its chief after the election to its committee in 1966-67.