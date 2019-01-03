A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit

Fast forward 47 years after the Liberation War to Wednesday, Hasina was pleasantly surprised at the Ganabhaban when the former Bangladesh Students’ Union leader Najma came to congratulate her on her re-election as prime minister.

Peers greeted Sheikh Hasina and Najma Shams with flowers after they were elected leaders of Eden College students' council in 1966.

Professor Najma is working as the National Commissioner (Girl-in-Scouting), Bangladesh Scouts now.

As the curiosity of those present at the Ganabhaban grew after they saw Hasina and Najma hugging each other with big smile, the prime minister recalled that Najma was general secretary of the Eden College students’ council when Hasina was its chief after the election to its committee in 1966-67.

“The prime minister was elected as the Chhatra League candidate while Najma Shams was from the Students’ Union. But their relation was very cordial. The relation has continued,” Ashraful Alam Khokan, a deputy press secretary of the prime minister, wrote in a Facebook post on the joyful meeting.

Hasina and Najma took photos together, caught up on each other’s lives and shared stories from their days together 50 years ago.