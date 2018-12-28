CEC won’t let army work freely in election: BNP

“The army has been deployed but the CEC is restraining their hands and feet. They are not being allowed to work independently,” BNP’s joint secretary general told a media briefing on Friday.

“The CEC is carrying out the prime minister’s orders,” he further alleged.



Rizvi hoped voters in Bangladesh would ‘break free of all restrictions’ and give rise to a ‘vote revolution’ when polls open for electing the next Bangladesh government on Sunday.

The deadline for campaigning for the national election ended at 8am Friday following weeks of clashes and complaints from candidates.



Rizvi came down heavily on the ruling Awami League and law enforcement agencies for “obstructing paddy-sheaf candidates from taking out campaign rallies in different parts of the country.”



“BNP polling agents, activists and supporters are being driven out of their areas. Awami League terrorists are flexing their muscles and welding arms in villages. The situation is scary everywhere,” said the BNP leader.



The army has been deployed in 389 Upazilas since Dec 24 to assist the civil administration in maintaining law and order during the election.



Rizvi responded to a criticism of the BNP by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who claimed the party has already sensed defeat and could try to sabotage the polls.



“Everybody knows that the Awami League is a party of lies.”



“May I please ask her some questions now. Who attacked the BNP secretary general’s car? Who beat up Goyeshwar Chadra Roy? Who shot Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon? Who beat up Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie? Who shot Romana Mahmud?”



The BNP alleged that over 10,329 activists were arrested, 844 false cases were lodged, over 13,000 were injured and nine were killed since the announcement of election schedule last month.