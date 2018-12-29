BJP leader denied BNP meeting in Bangkok in August, Fakhrul tells Indian newspaper

News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-29 23:56:31 BdST
“We were disappointed. We tried to fix up a meeting with BJP’s general secretary Ram Madhav in Bangkok in August this year, but the Indian side chickened out,” he told The Indian Express in a conversation published on Saturday on the eve of the voting.
“BJP is a right-wing political party, RSS is also there. But we don’t have a problem engaging with them,” it quoted the BNP secretary general as saying.
“Unfortunately, I don’t know why India ignores the misdeeds of the Awami League government which includes torture, (enforced) disappearances etc,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
“Awami League is a hated political party. But, just because of India, it has survived, it’s India which has strengthened Awami League,” he said.
He also claimed Bangladesh’s police and bureaucracy have “good connections” with the Indian High Commission.
“Indian diplomats in Dhaka feel that BNP has lot to “atone” for what they did, when they were in power. But, Fakhrul is a pragmatic leader,” the newspaper wrote.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
“JAMAAT WON’T BE PART OF GOVT”
The BNP leader told The Indian Express that their alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami is “a strategic tie-up” and it would not be part of a future government formed under the BNP’s leadership.
The Jamaat will win only three seats in parliament without the BNP’s support while the number may go up to 50 if the two parties field single candidates of its coalition in elections, according to Fakhrul.
“No way”, he said on being asked if the Jamaat will be part of a future government.
“During the 2001-2006 regime, the Jamaat-e-Islami, as a party, had been extremely vitriolic towards India, which Delhi is mindful of,” the newspaper wrote.