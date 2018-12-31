বাংলা
Monday, December 31, 2018

2018 elections prove BNP’s boycott of 2014 polls was not a wrong decision: Fakhrul

The BNP’s decision to stay away from the general election five years ago was not wrong, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, alleging widespread irregularities and rigging in the 11th parliamentary election.

“The so-called participatory election has caused long-term damage to the nation,” the BNP leader said in response to a question during a post-voting briefing in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

“Many think that the BNP was wrong not to join the January 5, 2014 election. Today's election has proved that it was not a wrong decision at all," he remarked.

Calling the election ‘farcical’, the BNP secretary general said, “It is a cruel joke with the nation.”

At the same news conference, Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain demanded fresh elections under a neutral government.

Voting was held to 299 parliamentary seats across the country from 8am to 4pm.

