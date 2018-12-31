2018 elections prove BNP’s boycott of 2014 polls was not a wrong decision: Fakhrul

“The so-called participatory election has caused long-term damage to the nation,” the BNP leader said in response to a question during a post-voting briefing in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

“Many think that the BNP was wrong not to join the January 5, 2014 election. Today's election has proved that it was not a wrong decision at all," he remarked.

Calling the election ‘farcical’, the BNP secretary general said, “It is a cruel joke with the nation.”

At the same news conference, Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain demanded fresh elections under a neutral government.

Voting was held to 299 parliamentary seats across the country from 8am to 4pm.