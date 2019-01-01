Not an angel, nor a devil: JaSoD chief Inu asks for forgiveness for mistakes

“Forgive me for the shortcomings which I could not solve. I am a human being also, not an angel, nor a devil,” he said in a dialogue organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum on Tuesday.

Inu is expected to take oath as a member of parliament on Thursday after winning Kushtia-2 constituency in a general election won by the Awami League-led Grand Alliance by a landslide.

“Grand Alliance is the people’s alliance. We try to work for the people in times of happiness and sorrow. That’s why the Grand Alliance candidates won by huge margins,” remarked the president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JaSoD.

The ruling coalition secured 267 out of the 300 constituencies in Sunday’s elections, followed by their key ally the Jatiya Party at 20 in a rout of the BNP and its allies who could manage seven amid allegations of rigging and other irregularities.

Inu sees lack of BNP leadership’s control over their workers as the main reason behind its massive defeat in the election.

The people again voted for the Awami League-led coalition taking the development activities of the government over the last 10 years into account, he added.

Sustaining the development strides of the government and taking these one step further will be one of the main challenges of the new government, according to Inu.

He also said what role the Jatiya Party, which became the chief opposition in parliament after the BNP boycotted the last elections in 2014, will play now depends on Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

“They (Jatiya Party) will join the cabinet if Sheikh Hasina invites them,” Inu said.