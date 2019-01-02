Hope Oikya Front will take seats in parliament, says Awami League-led alliance

“The Oikya Front should come in with whatever they have. I hope that they join parliament and do not repeat their past mistakes. A lot of damage has been done because of those mistakes,” he said at a press conference after a meeting of 14-Party Alliance leaders on Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.

In Sunday’s 11th parliamentary election the Awami League won 259 seats, while the Grand Alliance it leads secured 288 seats. On the other hand, the BNP won five seats and its alliance member Gono Form won two.

The BNP and the Jatiya Oikya Front have rejected the parliamentary election result, alleging widespread irregularities in voting and vote rigging.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul has indicated the BNP candidates who won may not take office.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also called upon the rivals to not repeat the past mistakes and take their oaths on Tuesday.

Nasim urged the BNP to return to a ‘positive politics’ instead of submitting a memorandum for a fresh election to the Election Commission.