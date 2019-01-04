Nation lost a great son of the soil, true democrat: BNP’s Moyeen Khan on Syed Ashraf’s demise

"On his death, the nation lost a great son of the soil and a true democrat,” the former minister said in a message.

The death of Syed Ashraf has created “a vacuum in the political arena of the country for a long time to come", the member of the BNP’s policymaking National Standing Committee added.

Syed Ashraf was a member of the ruling party’s presidium when he breathed his last at a hospital in Thailand on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.

He is hailed as one of those who raised the ethical bar in Bangladesh’s politics and left behind a legacy of higher moral standards for future politicians.