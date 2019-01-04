বাংলা
Nation lost a great son of the soil, true democrat: BNP’s Moyeen Khan on Syed Ashraf’s demise

Syed Ashraful Islam (File Photo)

Senior BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan has conveyed his “sincerest condolences” on the “sad” demise of former Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam.

"On his death, the nation lost a great son of the soil and a true democrat,” the former minister said in a message.

The death of Syed Ashraf has created “a vacuum in the political arena of the country for a long time to come", the member of the BNP’s policymaking National Standing Committee added.

Syed Ashraf was a member of the ruling party’s presidium when he breathed his last at a hospital in Thailand on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.

He is hailed as one of those who raised the ethical bar in Bangladesh’s politics and left behind a legacy of higher moral standards for future politicians.

