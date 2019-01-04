Chhatra League cancels founding day plans after death of Syed Ashraf

The student affiliate of the ruling Awami League issued a statement mourning the passing of the minister who had long been battling lung cancer.

“With respect for his soul, the Bangladesh Chhatra League has stopped all plans to observe its 71st founding day except the ceremonies to raise the national and party flag,”

“He was a presidium member of the Awami League and its former general secretary. He was the ideal son of his father Syed Nazrul Islam, a key organiser of liberation and a close companion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” said the note from Thursday night.

Syed Ashraf passed away at age 68 on Thursday night while being treated at Thailand’s Bumrungrad Hospital.

He had begun his political career as a leader of the Chhatra League, serving the role of its general secretary at Mymensingh and also working as part of its central committee.

On Jan 4 of 1948, Chhatra League began its journey from Dhaka University’s Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall.

For its 71st founding day, its leaders had planned a four-day celebration. The members of the organisation across the country will instead hold prayer gatherings after Friday midday prayers.

Thursday’s press note was signed by Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and general secretary Golam Rabbani.