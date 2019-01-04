বাংলা
Friday, January 04, 2019

Awami League to rally in Dhaka on Jan 19 to celebrate election victory

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-04 19:58:24 BdST

bdnews24

The Awami League will celebrate its landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election with a rally.

It will organise the event at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Jan 19, according to a statement of the party issued on Friday.

Party chief Sheikh Hasina will address the rally scheduled to start at 2:30pm as chief guest.

In the Dec 30 elections, the Awami League and its allies bagged 288 of 298 seats. It is forming government headed by Hasina for the fourth time

The new cabinet will be sworn in on Monday.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged supporters to work to make the rally successful.

BNP slams EC festivities

Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

Fakhrul meets US ambassador

Cabinet could have ‘surprises’: Quader

Ershad to lead main opposition in parliament 

Syed Ashraf, a true democrat: Moyeen Khan

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved