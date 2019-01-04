Awami League to rally in Dhaka on Jan 19 to celebrate election victory

It will organise the event at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Jan 19, according to a statement of the party issued on Friday.

Party chief Sheikh Hasina will address the rally scheduled to start at 2:30pm as chief guest.

In the Dec 30 elections, the Awami League and its allies bagged 288 of 298 seats. It is forming government headed by Hasina for the fourth time

The new cabinet will be sworn in on Monday.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged supporters to work to make the rally successful.