Syed Ashraf’s mortal remains flown home from Bangkok

A Biman Bangladesh flight carrying the body reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 6:15pm on Saturday.

His brother Syed Shafayet Islam received the body at the airport.

From the airport, the body was taken to his government residence on Bailey Road. Later, the mortal remains were taken to the mortuary of the Combined Military Hospital.

The first prayer session for Syed Ashraf will be held at the Sangsad Bhaban's south plaza around 10am on Sunday.

The second prayer session will be held at the Kishoreganj’s old stadium at 12pm and the third at the Anjuman Eidgah in Mymensingh at 2pm on Sunday. Ashraf will be buried at the Banani Graveyard.

Ashraf breathed his last at the Bumrungrad Hospital on Thursday after battling lung cancer for a long time.