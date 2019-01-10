Government using Anti-Corruption Commission to harass opposition: BNP

The ACC has prosecuted BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and the Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas.

"They are being harassed because of their strong stance in favour of their party,” Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press conference in the party’s central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday morning.

"Both of them were candidates in the recent election and subjected to many attacks. But they still contested in the election - that was their offence.

"They openly talk in favour of Khaleda Zia, in favour of democracy and that is their crime. If they chose to stay silent, then the sword of the ACC would not have come down on them.

"We want to say that the Anti-Corruption Commission is being used as a tool for the oppression of the opposition party,” he added.

Rizvi demanded immediate withdrawal of the "false cases filed" against the couple.

"During the last 10 years, the Anti-Corruption Commission turned a blind eye towards government activists looting millions and the looting of all banks. Even after media reports accusing ministers and MPs of theft, after the government ministers themselves talked about the offence in the parliament, the Anti-Corruption Commission remained silent,” he said.

He alleged that Khaleda Zia's bail was being denied on different pretexts.

Rizvi also gave details of attacks on the BNP and opposition activists by the ruling party.