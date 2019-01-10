Another suspect arrested over clashes outside BNP headquarters in Dhaka

The suspect, ‘Wasim’, from Bihari Camp in Mirpur is the 14th person arrested over the clashes during which several police cars were vandalised and torched on Nov 14 last year, police said.

Officers from Pallabi Police Station arrested him at the camp area on Thursday afternoon, Md Abdul Baten, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said.

“Wasim was directly involved in setting fire to a car and he has admitted to doing it. He also jumped on the car,” Baten said.

The young man from the Bihari Camp worked as a craftsman at Benarasi Palli in Mirpur, he added.