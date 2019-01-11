Oikya Front’s national dialogue for fresh election ‘laughable’, says Awami League’s Quader

He urged the Oikya Front, which was formed with the BNP, to place their demands in parliament instead.

The road transport and bridges minister made the remarks on Friday during an inspection visit to the construction site of a new flyover in Chandra Trimore of Gazipur’s Kaliakoir Upazila.

“The Oikya Front’s proposed national dialogue to question the credibility of an election which has received worldwide acceptance is laughable,” he said.

After winning the 11th national election, the Awami League has formed government for a third straight term. Meanwhile the Oikya Front, which only won seven seats in the election, has refused to engage in parliament and called for an immediate new election.

Oikya Front leader and Gono Forum president Dr Kamal Hossain had announced the national dialogue to press for demands.

But Quader called the Oikya Front’s decision to boycott parliament ‘unlawful’.

“They have disrespected the people’s verdict with their announcement. It doesn’t matter what they say. It’s what the people of Bangladesh say that matters.”

Despite reports of widespread rigging presented by the BNP and its allies’, Quader believes that the polls reflect the people’s support for “development, democracy and honesty”.

“The country hasn’t witnessed such overwhelming support for the ‘boat’ since the 1970s. Only they (BNP) can tell you their thoughts about the election. As far as we’re concerned, the people of the country gave their verdict in the election.”