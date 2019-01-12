Distraught by loss, opposition questions the polls, says Quader

The opposition parties are making claims of election fraud to forget their ‘sorrow at their loss’, he said.

The Jatiya Oikya Front alliance, of which the BNP is part, has alleged that the votes in the 11th national parliamentary election were rigged and have called for a new election. The Leftist Democratic Alliance has also called for a new election.

Reporters asked Quader about the ruling party’s stance on these claims during an inspection of the BRTA mobile court’s operations at Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue on Saturday.

“This is the first time that the prime minister has received the support and congratulations of democratic countries before she even formed the government.”

“So these demands are irrelevant and irrational. There is no dispute over the election here or abroad. We have yet to receive any questions about the election from the international arena.”

“This means that those who are raising such questions are doing so because of their sorrow at their loss. The allegations do not hold water.”

People are ‘quite happy’ with the election, the Awami League general secretary told the media.

“You can ask the people around the country for their opinions. The people voted in this election of their own accord.”

“The people do not have questions about the election. These only exist in the minds of opposition political parties. They will always have such questions. They have to in order to keep the spirits of party activists high.”

Quader called the demands for a dialogue on a new election ‘laughable’.

“As there are no questions about the vote and no disagreements, when the democratic world has supported the result, there is no need or reason for such a dialogue.”

“It is absolutely laughable to demand a dialogue about the election.”

The Awami League general secretary also stated that the party’s annual meeting may be held in October.