Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court

She made the remarks in response to a lawyer’s comment during a hearing of the Niko graft case at Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-9, established on special premises at Old Dhaka on Sunday.

The BNP, which has been outside of parliament since its boycott of the 2014 polls, won only eight seats after participating in the 11th national polls held in December last year.

Jailed since last February for graft in the Zia orphanage and trust cases, Khaleda said that those who speak out for the rights of the people are ‘the opposition’.

She was brought to court in a wheelchair for the hearing at 12:20 pm. Barrister Moudud Ahmed, another suspect in the case, was giving his own defence at the time. “We are in trouble now because we are the opposition,” he said.

Lawyer for the prosecution Borhanuddin then asked: “Are you the opposition party?”

To which Khaleda said: “An opposition party isn’t just in parliament. They can exist outside it as well. Those who take to the streets, those who speak on behalf of the people, those who speak for the rights of the people are the opposition party.”

The Jatiya Party, an ally of the ruling Awami League, had emerged as the official opposition after the 2014 polls. The party headed by HM Ershad won 22 seats in the latest general election and will form the official opposition for the 11th parliament.

The Niko graft case accuses former prime minister Khaleda and ten others of abusing the power of their office to award a gas exploration and extraction deal to Canadian company Niko. The case was started by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2007.

The case has been delayed nearly a year due to the absence of Khaleda during hearings and petitions for more time by Moudud Ahmed.

Moudud Ahmed spoke for nearly one and half hour in his defense to call for his exemption from the case.

“The (Niko) deal was sealed during the Awami League’s term from 1996 to 2001. We just continued it. It is said that I served as the legal advisor in the case and argued for it. But there are no documents supporting this. Neither attested copies, nor photocopies,” he said.

Moudud then petitioned for more time, saying that he wished to receive an attested copy of the case documents. The judge then deferred the hearing. The next hearing in the Nico graft case is scheduled on Jan 21, said Khaleda’s lawyer Nuruzzaman Tapan.

The other accused in the graft case are former minister Moudud Ahmed, former state minister AKM Mosharraf Hossain, former chief secretary Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, former secretary Khandaker Shahidul Islam, former senior assistant secretary Syed Yousuf Hossain, former BAPEX general manager Mir Moinul Haque, former secretary of BAPEX Shafiur Rahman, businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun, former Dhaka University president Salim Bhuiyan and vice president of Niko South Asia Kashem Sharif.