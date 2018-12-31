বাংলা
Monday, December 31, 2018

Russian apartment block blast kills 3, rescuers search for survivors


  • Published: 2018-12-31 15:08:07 BdST

bdnews24
Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed apartment building after a suspected gas blast in Magnitogorsk, Russia December 31, 2018. REUTERS.

Russian rescuers were on Monday searching for people trapped under the rubble of a city apartment block that partly collapsed in a suspected gas blast, killing at least three, RIA said.

Russia's emergencies ministry told the news agency that four people had been recovered alive from the nine-storey building in Magnitogorsk, an industrial city some 1,700 km east of Moscow in the southern Urals.

State television said it was unclear how many people were still trapped.

The emergencies ministry said the blast, probably caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments.

RIA said it ripped through the building at around 0600 am when many residents were asleep. Monday is a public holiday in Russia.

There have been several similar incidents in Russia in recent years due to ageing infrastructure and poor safety regulations surrounding gas usage.

In 2015, at least five people were killed when a gas explosion damaged an apartment building in the southern Russian city of Volgograd.

Five die in Serbia school bus accident

UK to prioritise high-skilled migrants

Corbyn accused of calling PM ‘stupid woman’

Belgium PM offers to resign

German police raid mosque in terrorism probe

UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal mid-Jan

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved