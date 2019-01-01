North Korea's Kim says 'new path' inevitable if US demands unilateral action

In his New Year address, Kim said there would be faster progress on denuclearisation if the United States takes corresponding action. He added that he is willing to meet US President Donald Trump at any time to produce results that the international community would welcome.

North Korea however would have “no option but to explore a new path in order to protect our sovereignty” if the United States “miscalculates our people’s patience, forces something upon us and pursues sanctions and pressure without keeping a promise it made in front of the world,” Kim said.

It was not clear what “new path” the North Korean leader was referring to.

Kim and Trump vowed to work toward denuclearisation and build a “lasting and stable” peace regime at their landmark summit in Singapore in June, but both sides have since been struggling to make progress.

Pyongyang has demanded Washington lift sanctions and declare an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War in response to its initial, unilateral steps toward denuclearisation, including dismantling its only known nuclear testing site and a key missile engine facility.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore Jun 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo