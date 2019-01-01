Exercise restraint: UN calls all parties in Bangladesh after elections

"We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means," UN spokesperson said in a statement from New York in reply to questions on the Dec 30 elections.

The ruling Awami League won a landslide victory in the polls and will go on to form a government for the third consecutive time. The opposition Jatiya Oikya Front and the BNP have demanded fresh elections alleging vote rigging.

The UN spokesperson said violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable.

"The United Nations is aware of violent incidents and reports of irregularities in the Bangladesh general elections. We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained by candidates and voters during the electoral campaign and on election-day.

"We welcome the participation of the opposition in elections for the first time in 10 years," read the statement.