New Year 2019 celebrations in pictures
A wave of celebrations are illuminating the skies above cities around the world
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2019.
People celebrate the new year as they take part in a new year countdown event at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year Eve festivities in Singapore December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family watches a fireworks display at a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Fireworks light up the sky around the London Eye wheel to welcome the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fireworks display lights up the skyline during New Year celebrations, one year after defeat of Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Fireworks explode around National Monument during New Year's Eve celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 1, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Fireworks explode in the sky during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square, Russia January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the new year in this December 31, 2018
Fireworks go off in Times Square to celebrate the New Year in New York City, New York, U.S., January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
