German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights

Out of 1,054 scheduled flights in total, 643 were canceled, the airports said, adding that many of its passengers which average 115,000 per day, would be affected, with significant delays at security checkpoints.

Public sector union Verdi said it was negotiating on behalf of 23,000 security workers in Germany. Wage talks are to resume on Jan. 23, it said. The union has demanded a pay increase to 20 euros per hour before tax.

On Monday, a strike at Berlin’s Schoenefeld and Tegel airports had caused delays and flight cancellations.